As the Taliban extend their gains, Afghanistan will rush troops to the border.

Afghanistan To Rush Troops to Border as Taliban Expand Gains.

The Taliban claimed to control 85 percent of Afghanistan as authorities prepared Saturday to retake a key border crossing captured by insurgents in a sweeping offensive that began with the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the war-torn country.

The Taliban announced on Thursday that its fighters had captured two crossings in western Afghanistan, completing an arc of land stretching from the Iranian border to the Chinese border, just hours after President Joe Biden gave a vehement defense of the US pullout.

In Moscow, a delegation of Taliban officials said they controlled about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify, and disputed by the government.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid separately told AFP their fighters had captured the border town of Islam Qala on the Iranian border and the Torghundi border crossing with Turkmenistan.

Herat governor spokesman Jilani Farhad said the authorities were preparing to deploy new troops to retake Islam Qala port, the biggest trade crossing between Iran and Afghanistan.

“At this time, no reinforcements have been dispatched to Islam Qala. He told AFP that they would be brought there soon.

The Taliban’s victories have been dismissed by the Afghan government as having little strategic worth, but the control of various border crossings as well as mineral-rich districts would undoubtedly provide the group with a slew of new money streams.

Biden said the US military mission would end on August 31 — nearly 20 years after it began — but he admitted it was “highly unlikely” Kabul would be able to control the entire country.

Staying in the country is “not an option,” according to Biden. “I will not send a new generation of Americans to Afghanistan to fight.”

With the Taliban routing much of northern Afghanistan in recent weeks, the government now controls nothing more than a smattering of provincial capitals that rely heavily on air support and resupply.

Even before the Taliban’s rapid offensive overwhelmed the government’s northern and western positions, the air force was under great strain, putting even more burden on the country’s scarce aircraft and pilots.

Biden stated that the Afghan people should decide their own fate, but he admitted that he had no idea what that would entail.

“No, it is not inevitable,” the president answered when asked if a Taliban takeover was inevitable.

“The chances of there being one unified administration in Afghanistan managing the entire country is quite unlikely,” he confessed.

Afghan commandos clashed with insurgents in a provincial capital this week, prompting thousands of people to flee Qala-i-Naw in the northwestern province of Badghis.

On Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said government forces were in “full control” of the town, but a local official said Saturday that insurgents had attacked the town again during the night.

Ismail Khan, a veteran warlord whose militia helped U.S. forces topple the Taliban in 2001, vowed to support government forces in the fight against the insurgents.

“We will soon go to the front lines and with God’s help change the situation,” Khan told reporters in the western city of Herat.

The Taliban have been emboldened by the troop withdrawal and – with peace talks stalled in Doha – appear to be pushing for a complete military victory.

Still, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, insisted Thursday that the insurgents were seeking a “negotiated settlement.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for international pressure to force a deal.

“The security situation in Afghanistan only further argues for international pressure to reach a negotiated political settlement,” Austin said in a tweet Friday.

The Pentagon chief did not specify which countries he called on to help, but Pakistan is widely believed to have significant influence over the insurgents.