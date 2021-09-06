As the Taliban claims to have conquered the last holdout in Afghanistan, the Afghan resistance vows to keep fighting.

The Taliban has claimed complete control of Panjshir, Afghanistan’s only province not yet conquered by the militant group, solidifying its grip on the country.

Witnesses told the Associated Press that thousands of Taliban fighters overran eight districts of Panjshir overnight, prompting the declaration by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

“With this triumph, our country is no longer mired in the bog of war,” he declared.

Mujahid wanted to make sure that the residents of Panjshir were protected.

According to Mujahid’s message, “we give full trust to the honorable people of Panjshir that they will not be subjected to any prejudice, that all are our brothers, and that we will serve a country and a single purpose.”

The National Resistance Front (NRF), a coalition of anti-Taliban militias and former Afghan government warriors in Panjshir Valley, has pledged to keep fighting. The NRF said it was in “strategic locations” throughout the valley and that “the war against the Taliban and their allies will continue.”

The Panjshir valley is home to the resistance movement, which is led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of the late legendary anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and former vice president Amrullah Saleh.

The exact location of the two men was unknown.

After the Taliban’s declaration on Monday, Massoud indicated he was safe in a Twitter post.

“In Pakistani media, reports of Panjshir conquests are circulating. This is a fabrication. Inshallah, conquering Panjshir will be my final day in Panjshir,” Massoud tweeted.

In response to the Taliban’s claims of conquering the province, Saleh remained silent.

The Panjshir valley and surrounding Panjshir region are famed for successfully repelling repeated invasions, notably those by Soviet forces during the Soviet-Afghan war from 1979 to 1989 and the Taliban in the 1990s.

When arriving from Kabul, Panjshir is a long, narrow valley flanked by steep mountains with only one major point of exit and access, making it tough to capture.

Since the fall of Kabul, Amarullah Saleh, the former vice president who claims to be Afghanistan’s “caretaker president,” has been building a resistance against the Taliban in the Panjshir valley.

Massoud expressed his gratitude for a negotiated conclusion in a Facebook post on Sunday.