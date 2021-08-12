As the Taliban claim victory in Kandahar, the US sends troops to evacuate embassy personnel.

The US will send soldiers to Afghanistan to evacuate personnel after the Taliban claimed control of the country’s second city, Kandahar, on Friday, concluding an eight-day offensive that has left just the capital and pockets of other territory in government hands.

A Taliban spokesperson announced the fall of Kandahar, the movement’s spiritual birthplace and the site of days of violent battle, only hours before the US declaration.

“Kandahar has been entirely taken over. A Taliban spokesman tweeted on an official account, referring to a city landmark, that the Mujahideen had arrived at Martyrs’ Square.

A resident confirmed the report, telling AFP that government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military base outside the southern city.

Following an eight-day blitz by the Taliban that took the US off guard, the government has effectively lost control of much of the country, even as it pushes ahead with a troop withdrawal planned to be completed by the end of the month.

As the insurgents gained ground, Washington and London proceeded to evacuate their embassy employees and other citizens from the city.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation in Kabul, we are further decreasing our civilian footprint,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, adding that the embassy would stay operational.

“This isn’t a case of abandonment. This isn’t a mandatory evacuation. “This isn’t a mass exodus,” he clarified.

The Pentagon announced that 3,000 US troops will be deployed to Kabul in the next 24 to 48 hours, but that they would not be used to battle the Taliban.

Ben Wallace, the UK Defence Secretary, stated the UK would send 600 troops to evacuate its citizens and would “help the transfer of former Afghan personnel who risked their lives serving with us.”

Price added that the US would begin sending in daily planes to evacuate Afghan interpreters and others who aided the Americans but are in danger due to the Taliban’s broad attack.

Government soldiers withdrew from Herat, an ancient silk road city on the Iranian border, on Thursday after weeks of siege, and retreated to a district army barracks.

“We had to flee the city to avoid greater devastation,” a top security source in the city told AFP.

“Soldiers put down their arms and joined the Mujahideen,” a Taliban spokesman tweeted.

Masoom Jan, a Herat resident, told AFP that the city’s decline had been sudden. Brief News from Washington Newsday.