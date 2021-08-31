As the Taliban celebrate, Biden defends the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden defended his leave from Afghanistan as the “greatest option for America” on Tuesday, a day after the Taliban heralded the US military withdrawal as a big success.

“You’ve made the proper choice. It was a wise decision. And the wisest decision for America,” Biden said in a speech to the nation in Washington after sticking to a deadline of August 31 to end two decades of carnage that began and ended with hardline Islamists in authority.

He spoke as the UN warned of a coming “humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan, highlighting the formidable hurdles that the victorious Taliban confront as they transition from insurgent organization to ruling force.

The only options for America in Afghanistan, according to Biden, were “leaving or increasing.”

And the president, who has been chastised by opponents for his management of the retreat, called the frantic airlift, which saw the US and its allies fly more than 120,000 people fleeing the new Taliban regime out of Afghanistan, a “amazing success.”

“In all of history, no nation has ever done anything like it; only the United States had the talent, will, and ability to achieve it,” he stated.

The airlift was also viewed as a success by the Taliban, who saw it as a symbol of their remarkable return and defeat of a global superpower.

After the last US plane flew out, Taliban insurgents fired guns into the sky in Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday. They then stormed into the capital’s massive airport.

“My heartiest congratulations to Afghanistan… “This victory belongs to all of us,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters on the airport runway a few hours later.

The Taliban’s success, Mujahid declared, was a “lesson for other invaders.”

Thousands of supporters flooded the streets of Kandahar, the spiritual cradle of the movement and the country’s second-largest city.

All eyes will now be on how the Taliban conduct their first few days as the country’s only rulers, with a particular focus on whether they would allow people who want to leave – including some foreigners – to do so freely.

The United States has stated that only “under 200” of its citizens remain in the country, while the United Kingdom has stated that the number of British nationals inside is in the “low hundreds.”

Thousands of Afghans who have worked with the US-backed administration in the past and are afraid of retaliation want to leave as well.

The question of who will now control Kabul airport, which German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned about, is still being discussed.