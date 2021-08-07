As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning.

At a regional conference on Friday, the leaders of five Central Asian countries raised the alarm about the spiraling conflict in neighboring Afghanistan, as US-led forces withdraw and the Taliban advance.

The negotiations in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, on the Caspian Sea, come as the terrorist organization confronts Afghan government forces in several main towns following weeks of successes in the countryside, including provinces bordering the country’s three former Soviet’stans’ – Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The Taliban have established diplomatic ties with Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Russia and China, two major regional heavyweights.

This is in stark contrast to the previous time it was in control, when countries in the area — with the exception of neutral Turkmenistan – offered backing to local and international forces attempting to depose the terrorist group.

However, observers worry that the country’s expanding security vacuum could pose a threat to the region’s burgeoning economic collaboration with Kabul.

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rakhmon announced on Friday that the Taliban now control the entire Afghan border with his 9.5 million-strong country.

In his address to the summit, Rakhmon warned that “a number of terrorist organizations are aggressively consolidating their presence in these areas.”

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek counterpart, urged for a complete truce and “mutually acceptable negotiated compromises” at the negotiations.

Tajikistan is one of the few Afghan neighbors that has not hosted a Taliban delegation, despite its status as a government-in-waiting.

Even while the Taliban has stated that it has no plans to attack the nations to its north, the chaos created by the standoff between the government and the insurgents could inspire other violent groups that do, according to University of Pittsburgh’s Jen Brick Murtazashvili.

Furthermore, “it will be difficult for either (Kabul or the Taliban) to ensure security for (regional) infrastructure projects as long as this conflict continues,” Murtazashvili told AFP.

While the Central Asian leaders met in Avaza, Moscow was conducting joint military drills near Afghanistan’s borders in both Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, where it has a military facility.

The Russian military’s General Staff head, Valery Gerasimov, travelled into Uzbekistan to oversee the exercises, which are set to end next week.

Gerasimov said the drills were held “to practice actions to repel terrorist threats” and that Moscow was increasing its stocks of during a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov. Brief News from Washington Newsday.