As the Taliban advance across Afghanistan, the US and the UK are sending troops to evacuate nationals.

As the Taliban overran several major regional cities in an onslaught that has left the capital perilously exposed, the United States and the United Kingdom ordered the deployment of hundreds of troops to Afghanistan on Friday to evacuate their people.

The orders came after the Taliban seized control of Kandahar, the country’s second-largest city in the insurgency’s stronghold, leaving just Kabul and swaths of the rest of the country in government hands.

A Taliban spokesperson said insurgents had taken the police headquarters and city jail in the capital, Pul-e-Alam, bringing them closer to capturing Logar province, which is on the outskirts of Kabul.

Officials and civilians in Kandahar told AFP earlier Friday that government forces had withdrawn in large numbers to a military base outside the southern city.

“Kandahar has been entirely taken over. A Taliban spokesman tweeted, “The Mujahideen have arrived in Martyrs’ Square,” referring to a city landmark.

The Taliban claimed possession of Lashkar Gah, the seat of neighboring Helmand province, a few hours later.

According to AFP, the Afghan military and government officials fled Lashkar Gah after reaching a local ceasefire agreement with the Taliban, according to a security source.

Following an eight-day blitz into metropolitan centers by the Taliban, the government has basically lost control of the majority of the country, which has startled Kabul’s American backers.

The offensive’s first wave began in early May, after the US and its allies had almost completely withdrew their forces from Afghanistan, with President Joe Biden keen to bring the two-decade-long conflict to a close by September 11.

Biden has claimed that he has no misgivings about his decision, but the Taliban’s recent urban wins have come as a surprise and required new calculations.

Late Thursday, Washington and London declared plans to evacuate their diplomatic employees and other citizens from the city.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation in Kabul, we are further decreasing our civilian footprint,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, adding that the embassy would stay operational.

“This isn’t a case of abandonment. This isn’t a mandatory evacuation. This isn’t a complete withdrawal.”

The Pentagon announced that 3,000 US troops will be deployed to Kabul in the next 24 to 48 hours, but that they would not be used to battle the Taliban.

Since May, when US-led forces began the final step of their troop departure, the fighting has increased drastically.

After months of seizing what were deemed to be less critical rural areas.