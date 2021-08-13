As the Taliban advance across Afghanistan, the United States and the United Kingdom will launch evacuation flights.

As the Taliban overran several major regional cities in an attack that has left the capital perilously exposed, the United States and the United Kingdom ordered the deployment of hundreds of troops to Afghanistan to evacuate their people on Friday.

The reports of hasty extractions came as the Taliban seized control of Kandahar, the country’s second largest city and the heartland of the Taliban, leaving just Kabul and pockets of other area in government hands.

“Kandahar has been entirely taken over. A Taliban spokesman tweeted on an official account, referring to a city landmark, that the Mujahideen had arrived at Martyrs’ Square.

A resident confirmed the report, telling AFP that government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military base outside the southern city.

Following an eight-day blitz into metropolitan centers by the Taliban, the Afghan government and its US backers have virtually lost control of the vast majority of the country.

The offensive began after the US and its allies withdrew almost all of their forces from Afghanistan, with President Joe Biden keen to bring the two-decade-long war to a close by September 11.

Biden has claimed that he has no misgivings about his decision, but the Taliban’s recent urban wins have come as a surprise and required new calculations.

On Thursday night, Washington and London declared plans to immediately remove their diplomatic employees and other people from the city.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation in Kabul, we are further decreasing our civilian footprint,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, adding that the embassy would stay operational.

“This isn’t a case of abandonment. This isn’t a mandatory evacuation. This isn’t a complete withdrawal.”

The Pentagon announced that 3,000 US troops will be deployed to Kabul in the next 24 to 48 hours, but that they would not be used to battle the Taliban.

Ben Wallace, Britain’s defence secretary, said the country would send 600 troops to rescue its citizens and former Afghan personnel.

Price added that the US would begin sending daily planes into Afghanistan to evacuate Afghan translators and others who supported the Americans.

Since May, when US-led forces began the final step of their troop departure, the fighting has increased drastically.

After months of capturing less strategically significant rural areas, the Taliban turned their attention to the metropolis.

The militants have surrounded the country and taken control of a dozen provincial capitals in the last week.