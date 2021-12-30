As the Syrian crisis worsens, the number of bathhouses in Aleppo is surging.

The ancient bathhouses of Aleppo, Syria’s second city, are reopening, not because of a resurgent craze, but because of power outages that have made hot baths a luxury.

“We primarily rely on electricity to heat water at home, but the electricity is frequently cut off,” said Mohammed Hariri, who had waited half an hour for his turn at a busy bathhouse.

“We take as much time as we need to shower here,” the 31-year-old told AFP.

Aleppo’s bathhouses, with their marble steam chambers, hexagonal fountains, and distinctive domes, have functioned as a social hub for ages, bringing men together to wash, listen to music, and even eat.

However, due to a lack of water, fuel, and power in war-torn Syria, they have become a haven for individuals seeking a long, warm bath during the chilly winter months.

Diesel fuel and firewood are used to power furnaces that provide hot water and steam in Hammam al-Qawwas, one of more than 50 historic bathhouses in Aleppo’s Old City.

Men swaddled in towels sit in one of the many side rooms beneath the arching dome, some chanting traditional Arabic chants as they scoop hot water from stone basins.

As limitations against the coronavirus pandemic seem a world away, masseurs use soap and loofahs to scrub clean clients lying flat on the marble floor.

Hariri stated he used to go to the bathhouses in Aleppo with his father and uncles when he was a kid.

He now brings his son, not to carry on a family custom, but because the water supply at home is insufficient for his family of five.

“You have to shower in five minutes at home, but you can stay at the bathhouse for five hours,” he explained.

During multiple rounds of warfare between regime forces and rebels, several of the structures were severely damaged.

According to AFP correspondents, just about ten have reopened since Aleppo was returned to full government control in 2016.

Ammar Radwan, who was sitting in the reception room of Hammam al-Qawwas, took calls from clients who wanted to schedule an appointment.

The 33-year-old who inherited the 14th-century bathhouse from his grandpa believes business will never recover.

“After the war in Aleppo finished in 2017, we reopened the hammam, but we never expected such a turnout,” he told AFP while updating a client registration.

Jalal al-Helou, a 53-year-old father of three, is a frequent at the baths.

"At least once a month, I go to the bathhouse for a thorough soak."