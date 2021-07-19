As the Sri Lankan crisis worsens, Rajapaksa will seek a second term.

According to media sources, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said Monday that he would run for a second term, reversing a pledge to only serve for five years.

According to reports, the 72-year-old nationalist leader informed senior media executives that he needed more time to resolve Sri Lanka’s deteriorating economic problems.

Rajapaksa stated during his successful 2019 election campaign that he will be a one-term president.

In March of last year, he reiterated that a single five-year term was sufficient to carry out his ambitious agenda, igniting a power struggle within the Rajapaksa family, which controls the government.

After the economy dropped by a record 3.6 percent in his first year, Rajapaksa now says he needs five more years to achieve his “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” platform. Due to a foreign cash shortage, the government has banned several imports.

The pro-government The Morning website quoted Rajapaksa as telling media owners that he “today declared that he would contest for a second term.”

The words were picked up by other media outlets, sparking additional conjecture about the governing family’s intentions.

The president’s younger brother Basil, 70, was appointed finance minister earlier this month, which was largely interpreted as a ploy to groom him for the presidency.

Basil was reported to have beaten out his nephew, Namal Rajapaksa, the Minister of Sports and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s eldest son, for the position of next family leader.

On Twitter, Jamila Husain, deputy editor of the Daily Mirror newspaper, remarked, “Another U-turn, and perhaps this squashes Basil’s aspirations for the next presidency.”

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has increased the family’s grip on power since his victory.

Basil’s addition to the government brings the total number of members of the governing dynasty to five.

Chamal, the eldest brother, is the irrigation minister at the age of 78. Several members of the Rajapaksa family hold junior ministerial and other crucial roles.

Because of fees he reportedly received from government contracts, Basil was dubbed “Mr Ten Percent” in a 2007 US embassy cable revealed by the WikiLeaks organization.

He has denied any wrongdoing, and investigations have found no evidence to support allegations that he stole millions of dollars from state coffers.

Basil is a dual citizen of the United States and Sri Lanka, but Gotabaya overturned constitutional requirements that prevented him from running for parliament last year.