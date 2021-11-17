As the smog in Delhi worsens, schools have been closed indefinitely.

Due to severe levels of air pollution, Delhi has closed schools till further notice, encouraged individuals to work from home, and prevented non-essential trucks from entering the city.

Delhi, one of the world’s most polluting cities and home to roughly 20 million people, is blanketed in haze every winter.

The Delhi government ordered schools to close for a week and construction work to be prohibited for four days on Saturday.

However, the Delhi Commission for Air Quality Management issued an order late Tuesday ordering all educational institutions to remain closed until further notice.

Except for those carrying critical products, lorries are prohibited from entering the capital until November 21, and most building work has been halted, according to the directive.

At least three times a day, “anti-smog cannons” and water sprinklers were commanded to activate at hotspots.

Six of the eleven thermal power facilities within a 300-kilometer radius have been ordered to shut down until further notice.

The commission also recommended that at least 50% of government employees work from home, and encouraged private-sector employees to do the same.

The order comes only days after the Delhi administration fought a Supreme Court order to proclaim a “pollution lockdown,” a first in India, which would confine the city’s residents to their houses.

Smoke from farmers burning crop residue in neighboring states is one of the sources of air pollution in the winter.

However, the administration told the Supreme Court that industry was the main source of pollution, followed by traffic pollution and dust.

PM 2.5 readings have reached over 400 in various parts of the city this week, the most hazardous particulate matter that causes chronic lung and heart disease.

Last Monday, the readings reached 500, which is more than 30 times the World Health Organization’s recommended upper limit.

According to a Lancet report published in 2020, about 17,500 people died in Delhi in 2019 as a result of air pollution.

And, according to a research released last year by the Swiss organization IQAir, India is home to 22 of the world’s 30 most polluting cities.