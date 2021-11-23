As the situation in Ethiopia worsens, the United Nations will evacuate staff families.

On Tuesday, international concern over Ethiopia’s increasing conflict grew as Tigrayan rebels claimed to be getting closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, and more foreign people were ordered to flee.

Despite modest progress in efforts to negotiate a diplomatic settlement to end the deadly year-long conflict, US envoy Jeffrey Feltman warned that it might be jeopardized by “alarming events” on the ground.

The United Nations has ordered that family members of international personnel be evacuated immediately, while France has become the latest Western country to advise its citizens to leave Ethiopia.

Although combat claims are difficult to verify due to a communications embargo, the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) claimed this week that it had conquered a town within 220 kilometers (135 miles) from the capital.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised on Monday that he would go to the front lines to lead his army in what the government has dubbed a “existential war” in Africa’s second most populous country.

“We are now in the final stages of salvaging Ethiopia,” said Abiy, who was given the Nobel Peace Prize barely two years ago for brokering a peace deal with Eritrea.

Thousands of people have been killed since violence broke out in November 2020, causing a dire humanitarian catastrophe that has left hundreds of thousands on the verge of starvation and uprooted more than two million people, according to the UN.

The new events have cast doubt on prospects of a peaceful resolution to the conflict, which has fuelled fears that it may spread unrest across the Horn of Africa.

“While there is some nascent progress, it is definitely at risk of being overtaken by the military buildup on both sides,” said Feltman, who was in Ethiopia this week to mediate a truce with his African Union counterpart Olusegun Obasanjo.

Three weeks after the government proclaimed a state of emergency and urged locals to prepare to protect the city, the rush to remove foreigners was still on.

Family members of international personnel should be evacuated by November 25, according to an internal UN security order seen by AFP.

“Given the security situation in the country and out of an abundance of caution,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, “the United Nations has chosen to limit its footprint in the country by temporarily evacuating all eligible dependents.”

Following similar advice from the United States and the United Kingdom, France ordered its people to evacuate “immediately.”

