As the sides discuss control of Kabul Airport, Turkey’s Erdogan asks the Taliban to end the “occupation.”

According to the Associated Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that he intends to speak with the Taliban about Turkey operating and securing the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.

Following Eid al-Adha prayers, Erdogan acknowledged the Taliban’s “concerns” over Turkey’s proposal for Hamid Karzai International Airport.

He added, “This process will also be discussed with the Taliban.” He went on to say that the organization had previously talked with the US and that “these conversations with Turkey should be lot more comfortable.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

He emphasized that Turkey has always supported Afghanistan, claiming that “imperial powers” have been present for decades, including the last 20 years – an apparent allusion to the United States’ mission, which is coming to an end.

Erdogan’s remarks come after Taliban warnings last week that Turkey, along with other foreign forces, should leave Afghanistan. Turkey’s airport proposal was deemed “reprehensible” by the organisation.

Erdogan stated on Monday that the Taliban’s “occupation of its siblings’ territories” should end, adding that the Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan did not reflect how Muslims should treat other Muslims.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have taken critical border posts and pushed for land, forcing tens of thousands of Afghans to flee their homes. Authorities in eastern Van province discovered more than 1,450 migrants attempting to cross into Turkey.

The government has retaken some positions and is focused its resources on strategic sites and provincial capitals.

Turkey has been in talks with the United States about operating and securing the airport. Erdogan stressed that Turkey will only do so if specific criteria are met, and that the US had begged Turkey to stay. “First and foremost, America will be by our side in terms of diplomacy and diplomatic relations,” he stated. The logistical and financial support are the other requirements.

As the ultimate exit of the last 2,500-3,500 US troops and 76,000 other NATO soldiers approaches, a deal on airport security has become increasingly critical.

Turkey, a NATO member, has around 500 troops in Afghanistan and already performs a crucial role at the airport, but the forces have not participated in combat missions.

Relations between Turkey and the United States have been tumultuous in the past. This is a condensed version of the information.