As the search for a new Prime Minister of Malaysia begins, the Malaysian King calls on politicians to unite.

According to an opposition lawmaker, Malaysia’s king on Tuesday urged rival politicians to work together to combat a mounting coronavirus outbreak as the search for a new prime minister began.

Following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation on Monday, analysts believe the king, who picks the prime minister, is attempting to persuade the country’s political parties to create a unity government.

After a tumultuous 17 months in office, Muhyiddin resigned after losing his parliamentary majority and popular outrage over his government’s handling of Malaysia’s worst Covid-19 outbreak.

Due to the outbreak, the king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has ruled out elections, which means he will likely choose the next prime minister depending on who has the most support.

However, there is no clear successor for Muhyiddin, who is 74 years old, because no coalition has a majority in parliament.

Others have offered a unity government until the outbreak is under control, while an opposition caucus is calling for Anwar Ibrahim. Remnants of Muhyiddin’s fallen government may try to form a coalition, and some have advocated a unity government until the disease is under control.

Long-time opposition leader Anwar said the monarch told him “the country is facing a political and constitutional crisis” after a meeting with other party leaders at the national palace.

“As a result, we should band together to fight the coronavirus and support the economy.”

“From what I can tell, all of the parties appear to have reached an agreement – that is, to put an end to ‘old politics…’ and concentrate on the country’s development,” he added.

At the meeting, the monarch was accompanied by the powerful deputy king.

According to Oh Ei Sun, an expert at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, this demonstrated consensus among Malaysia’s famed Islamic royal dynasties “with regard to the proposition for a unity government.”

MPs have also been invited to send the palace the name of their preferred prime minister by Wednesday afternoon, and the drama is expected to last many days.

A premier must receive the backing of at least 111 of the 222 members of parliament in the lower house.

Malaysia’s political landscape has been in shambles since 2018 elections, when a scandal-plagued coalition was ousted after six decades in office and replaced by a reforming alliance.

But the partnership fell apart, and Muhyiddin took power without a vote in March of last year.

His government, on the other hand, was unstable from the start, with a razor-thin majority in parliament and persistent questions about its legality.