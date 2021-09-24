As the Ryder Cup begins, Schauffele and Cantlay will face McIlroy and Poulter.

In the Ryder Cup’s first foursomes session on Friday, Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion, and US PGA playoff winner Patrick Cantlay will meet Europe’s Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy.

The lineup for the first session of the 43rd biennial match play clash between holders Europe and the United States at Whistling Straits was revealed during Thursday’s opening ceremony.

Poulter and four-time major winner McIlroy, who partnered for a foursomes point in Paris in 2018, are up against Schauffele and Cantlay in the final group.

Poulter predicted, “This is going to be another fantastic match.” “It’s all about putting points on the board,” says the narrator. We’ve done it before for Team Europe, and we’ll do it again.”

Despite being Ryder Cup novices, Schauffele and Cantlay played four matches together at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

“Pat and I are excited to get a point on the board and see where it takes us,” Schauffele said.

“They are rookies, but they aren’t rookies,” McIlroy remarked of the American duo. Patrick has had a fantastic year, and Xander is an outstanding player.”

At 7:05 a.m., Spaniards Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia will open for Europe against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the first match (1205 GMT).

Europe captain Padraig Harrington remarked, “Of course, we were going to lead ourselves with a good pairing.” “That one will be watched by the entire world.”

Top-ranked Rahm won his first major championship at the US Open in June, while Garcia holds the record for most Ryder Cup points (25.5).

Rahm expressed his gratitude by saying, “It’s a great honor.” “We want to get things off to a good start. The Ryder Cup has a strong Spanish heritage, and I’m hopeful we can build a new one.”

Garcia stated, “It’s going to be exciting.” “I’m hoping we can put on a spectacular show.”

Spieth has won three major championships, while Thomas has only won one.

“(US captain Steve Stricker) has given myself and Justin a lot of confidence,” Spieth added. “I’m really looking forward to going out and trying to set the tone for the rest of the team.”

The Americans Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa will face England’s Paul Casey and Norway’s Viktor Hovland in the following match.

Second-ranked Johnson won his second major championship in the Masters last year, while Morikawa won his second at the British Open in July.

“We’ve spent a lot of time together, so it’s a natural fit,” Morikawa added. “That comes in handy, especially in alternate shots.”

The Englishmen Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick face Brooks Koepka and Daniel in the third match. Brief News from Washington Newsday.