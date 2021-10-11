As the President is in Intensive Care, Czech politics is in limbo.

The president was treated by an expert team of intensive care specialists on Monday, while his greatest ally, billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, was trounced in a general election.

Babis’ populist ANO (YES) party was defeated by a three-party centre-right alliance led by right-winger Petr Fiala at the weekend.

His defeat came as he faces charges of EU subsidy fraud, and after the Pandora Papers investigation last month revealed that he had used money from offshore companies to buy property in other countries, including a château on the French Riviera.

According to the Czech constitution, President Milos Zeman must assemble parliament within 30 days of the election and name the next prime minister, as well as mediate talks on the new government.

He had a brief meeting with Babis on Sunday, but was subsequently transported from his home to Prague’s military hospital. He is said to be suffering from liver difficulties, according to local media.

Zeman was admitted to the anesthesiology, resuscitation, and intensive medicine clinic, the highest level of acute care, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

“He is being treated by a team of health care professionals who specialize in critical care,” said Jitka Zinke, a spokeswoman for the organization.

The remark implies that Zeman is in critical condition, although the hospital and his spokesman have remained mum on the subject.

Images of the 77-year-old president being helped out of an ambulance on Sunday have raised questions about his competence to lead talks on creating the new administration.

On Monday morning, a headline on the Blesk tabloid’s website yelled, “Tell us what’s going on with Zeman!”

“I’d be satisfied with basic knowledge,” Jan Kubacek, an independent political analyst, told AFP.

“If they say he’ll be here for weeks, we’ll have a good idea of what’s going on and the situation will calm down.”

With an alliance of the liberal Pirates and the centrist Mayors and Independents, Fiala’s Together won 108 members in the 200-seat parliament, putting Babis out of power.

However, Zeman had previously stated that he would appoint the leader of a single party, rather than an alliance, to form the next government, implying that his old political partner Babis would be the first to be chosen.

“If Fiala wants to be seen as the prime minister by the general public, he needs to start acting like one,” Kubacek added.

"If Fiala wants to be seen as the prime minister by the general public, he needs to start acting like one," Kubacek added.

"He needs to act quickly, assemble a government team, and draft a policy declaration. The more prepared he is when he meets, the better.