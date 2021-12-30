As the pandemic spreads, young Cubans seek refuge in a sect with African roots.

Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who is reciting blessings in Yoruba, a West African language, while vowing to be brave, courteous, and decent members of their community.

But this isn’t West Africa; it’s Cuba, and the five young guys in this picture are converting to Abakua, a distinctly Cuban spiritual practice.

Faced with economic troubles and the Covid-19 pandemic, many young Cubans have turned to religion, notably Abakua, a religious system that began about 200 years ago in Havana as a fraternity of protection for enslaved Africans.

“With this pandemic situation, it has expanded a lot,” Juan Ruiz Ona, a religious leader, told AFP. “We’ve received a lot of” new adherents.

Santeria and Palomonte, two other popular Latin American sects with African origins and influences from other belief systems, share characteristics with the religion.

While the other two are common throughout the region, Abakua is unique to Cuba.

Ona is the Yamba — the second-highest ranking official — of the Efi Barondi Cama temple in Matanzas, 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Havana.

Only the Abakuas and their guests are invited to the special initiation rite for young men taking place here.

Before allowing the new pupils inside the sacred room where the secret ceremony takes place, the Ireme — or little devil — rubs a chicken over their body as part of a purification process.

The Ireme, who dances to a rhythmic drumbeat, indicates the presence of the ancestors.

Traditionally, becoming an Abakua was difficult, and the secret regulations placed on believers were notoriously strict.

In Cuba, there are over 130 Abakua fraternities comprised completely of heterosexual men.

“Powers,” “games,” and “plants” are the names given to the fraternities.

The anonymity of the societies has faded over time, but not its rigorous values, such as sympathy for brothers in faith.

“We’ve tried to support our brothers during this pandemic,” Ruiz added, “even though some have died, some have been sick, and others we’ve visited and treated.”

Some of the devout have emigrated, like many Cubans, and send money home to aid their brotherhood.

Ruiz, a staunch admirer of the island nation’s communist dictatorship, adding, “We’re a constructive institution, we contribute with our revolution and our young.”

The government declared itself atheist following the socialist revolution of 1959, but after the fall of the Soviet Union, the regime’s main backer, Cuba became an officially secular state in 1990. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.