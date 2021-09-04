As the Pandemic Games are lauded, ‘Hurricane Hannah’ and ‘Paralympics Bolt’ win more gold medals.

The flawless hosting of the Games was acclaimed as “amazing” on Saturday’s penultimate day of Paralympics action in Tokyo, with Hannah Cockroft and Nick Mayhugh enjoying yet more golden success on the athletics track.

Cockroft of the United Kingdom earned her seventh Paralympic gold, while Mayhugh of the United States declared he wants to be the “Usain Bolt of the Paralympics” after winning his third gold in Tokyo.

In the T34 800m, “Hurricane Hannah” set a new Paralympic Games record by nearly 12 seconds, clocking 1min 48.99sec.

“I don’t think it will ever sink in,” Cockroft said of earning her second Tokyo gold, adding to her three Rio 2016 golds and two London 2012 golds.

“Not many athletes get the opportunity to do this for ten years or to stand on the podium as many times as I have.”

Mayhugh won gold in the men’s T37 200m in 21.91 seconds, breaking his own world mark set only the day before.

“I know I’ll never run 9.5 seconds in the 100m, but I want to be the Usain Bolt of the Paralympics,” said the former footballer, who also won gold in the 100m and the 4x100m universal relay on Friday night. In the 400m, he took silver.

“You are the one who sets your own boundaries. You believe in yourself, and you set and break your own barriers. Usain Bolt did the same thing to me. Thank you to him for being my greatest inspiration.”

Craig Spence, a spokesperson for the International Paralympic Committee, praised the “extraordinary team effort” that allowed the Games to take place despite the pandemic.

“It’s incredible. “There were times in the last two years when I had reservations that these Games would go place,” Spence told reporters.

“We were inspired by our athletes. They appear to be capable of accomplishing the seemingly impossible. The athletic performances have been incredible.”

Deng Peicheng defeated Australian world record holder James Turner to win the men’s T36 100m gold in 11.85 seconds, setting a new Paralympic record. The overjoyed Chinese athlete erupted in spectacular celebrations.

However, Peter Genyn of Belgium alleged that his wheelchair had been tampered with and that he had to patch it up with duct tape before winning the T51 100m late Friday night.

He explained, “We had only arrived 45 minutes before the warm-up with three flat tyres and a damaged compensator.” “We had a flat front tyre the day before, and it looked like a knife, but we didn’t believe it.”

