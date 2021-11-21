As the organic drive fails, Sri Lanka lifts the ban on farm chemicals.

Sri Lanka gave up its bid to become the world’s first totally organic farming nation on Sunday, declaring that an import ban on pesticides and other agricultural inputs will be lifted immediately.

The island nation has been engulfed in a serious economic crisis, with shortages of food, crude oil, and other basic products resulting from a lack of foreign exchange.

Last month, authorities lifted limits on fertiliser imports for tea, the country’s largest export earner.

Sri Lanka’s agricultural ministry, however, said that a broader ban on all agrochemicals, including herbicides and pesticides, will be lifted ahead of planned farmer protests in the capital.

“We will now allow chemical inputs that are urgently required,” Udith Jayasinghe, the ministry’s secretary, told the private News First TV network.

“We made this decision in light of the need to secure food security.”

After the import embargo was implemented in May, large swaths of farmland were abandoned.

In the last week, shortages have deteriorated, with prices for rice, vegetables, and other market staples doubling across Sri Lanka.

Rice sales have also been rationed at supermarkets, with each customer receiving only five kilograms (11 pounds).

Farmers’ groups planned to march on Colombo’s national parliament on Friday to demand the import of critical chemicals to safeguard their crops.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa justified the import prohibition by claiming that he wanted Sri Lankan agriculture to be completely organic.

The program was implemented after the island’s cash-strapped economy took a huge hit as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, with tourism profits and migrant worker remittances plummeting.

Last year, authorities tried to save money by banning a variety of imported commodities, including some food and spices.

Last month, Sri Lanka closed its lone oil refinery when it ran out of funds to buy crude.