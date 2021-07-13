As the Olympic Village opens, the IOC President praises Tokyo for being the “best-prepared city in the world.”

As athletes began entering the Olympic Village 10 days before the opening ceremony, Olympic president Thomas Bach commended Tokyo as the “best-ever prepared” host city.

With Tokyo under a coronavirus emergency and spectators barred from all Olympic activities in the city and neighboring areas, the last countdown to the Games has begun.

President Bach of the International Olympic Committee, who arrived in Japan last week and spent three days in quarantine, told Tokyo 2020 CEO Seiko Hashimoto that the organizers were doing a “fantastic job.”

He stated, “You have made Tokyo the best-ever equipped city for an Olympic Games.”

“This is even more impressive in light of the challenging circumstances we all face.”

The two met when the first athletes entered the Olympic Village, which opened on Tuesday without any of the usual welcome ceremonies or media opportunities.

The organizers refused to say which teams would be competing or how many athletes were currently at the Village.

Athletes can only visit the Village five days before their events and must leave within 48 hours of winning or being eliminated due to strict coronavirus guidelines.

Despite the low-key start, Bach stated that the organizers may be certain that the stage has been set.

Aside from the spectator restriction in Tokyo and its environs, the general public will be barred from practically all locations in Japan.

Athletes, the media, and government officials are all subjected to routine virus testing and movement restrictions.

Most Japanese people prefer the Olympics to be postponed or cancelled entirely, according to polls, however sentiment has shifted in recent weeks.