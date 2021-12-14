As the number of virus cases rises, Australia sticks to its easing plans.

Officials in Australia indicated Tuesday that plans to lift Covid restrictions before Christmas will go ahead, despite a 10-week surge in new coronavirus cases in the country’s most populous state.

Following a wave of infections linked to holiday parties in and around Sydney, the state of New South Wales reported more than 800 new cases on Tuesday, the highest number since October 2.

There were seven deaths recorded across the country as a result of the incident.

Authorities said the additional cases would not prevent them from relaxing the restriction on unvaccinated people visiting restaurants, pubs, and large events that went into effect on Wednesday.

“As a country, we’ve opted to live with this virus,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, hailing high vaccination rates as a guarantee of a festive season free of restrictions.

“This Christmas, we’re about to experience, is a present that Australians have given to themselves by the way they’ve collaborated with the settings we’ve put in place,” he said.

After a sluggish start, more than 89 percent of Australians over the age of 16 are now double-dose vaccinated, with 93 percent receiving their first jab.

To improve resistance, the time between the second and third dose boosters has been cut in half, from six to five months following the second shot.

More than 85 cases of the Omicron variety have been discovered in Australia, which is thought to be highly transmissible and vaccination resistant.

As they try to roll out boosters and case numbers climb, many Western governments have tried to reinstate limitations.

Brad Hazzard, the health minister for New South Wales, said he was “extremely worried” that not enough people were getting a booster shot, but vowed not to impose any emergency lockdowns.

“My concern is that if the unvaccinated mix in with the vaccinated, you’d have to expect the numbers to rise even more, which is concerning because it puts more strain on our doctors, nurses, and frontline health system,” Hazzard said.

To add to the burden, Australia is reopening internal and international crossings on Wednesday, inviting back vaccinated skilled migrants and students.

After months of closures that divided family and friends, the tropical Queensland state opened its borders to hotspot areas on Monday, with Tasmania following suit on Wednesday.

Only Western Australia, a huge, mineral-rich province with a persistent independence streak, will be closed for the holidays, with its border shut until February 5.

