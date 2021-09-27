As the number of virus cases decreases, Sydney receives a ‘Blueprint For Freedom.’

Residents of vaccinated Sydney will be free by mid-October, according to Australian officials, who laid out a three-stage “blueprint for freedom” after case counts dropped in the city.

Stay-at-home orders in Sydney and neighbouring New South Wales are likely to be lifted if the double-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%, which state premier Gladys Berejiklian said was now expected to happen on October 11.

Vaccinated people will be permitted to reopen closed pubs, restaurants, and businesses, and friends and relatives living across Australia’s largest metropolis will be reunited for the first time in more than three months.

“We just have to hang in there for this week and next week,” Berejiklian said.

“We’re almost there, and let’s not give up at the last moment.”

The “blueprint for freedom,” according to Deputy Premier John Barilaro, will allow travel across New South Wales once 80 percent of over-16s have been completely vaccinated, which is expected by the end of October.

At the same time, restrictions on the number of guests allowed at funerals and weddings would be abolished, and sporting events would be allowed to restart.

Unvaccinated adults, on the other hand, will have to wait until at least December 1 to benefit from the same loosened limitations under the road map’s third stage, when officials expect roughly 90% of the eligible population to be vaccinated, according to officials.

“Today is a very disappointing day for individuals who have not been vaccinated,” says the author. They’ll have to wait five or six weeks behind the rest of us (for their liberties),” Berejiklian remarked.

The statement came as the number of new daily cases in New South Wales fell below 800 on Monday, down from about 1,500 earlier in September, and the number of individuals who had received at least one vaccine dosage reached 85 percent.

In the coming weeks, hospitals, according to Berejiklian, would be overwhelmed with a rise in Covid-19 patients.

“We know that once we start reopening at 70% (vaccination coverage), the case numbers will skyrocket,” she said.

“However, the fact that so many people have taken at least the first dosage of the vaccine will safeguard us because those people will have an additional layer of protection against ending up in the hospital or worse.”

A winter rise in the extremely dangerous Delta coronavirus strain has forced Australia's two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, to close.