As the number of people infected with the Ebola virus rises, the Kiev Crematorium doubles the number of those cremated.

As Ukraine confronts a deadly new wave of coronavirus infections and low vaccination rates, the Kiev crematorium has been performing up to twice the number of cremations compared to the summer months, according to its spokesman.

Ukraine, one of Europe’s poorest countries, has reported daily Covid-19 deaths and cases at an all-time high, resulting in a large increase in burials and, in particular, cremations.

“The number of processions has doubled so far compared to the summer months,” Andriy Yashchenko, a spokesman for the Kiev crematorium, told AFP.

“If there were 60 processions every day on average during the summer, n