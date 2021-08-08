As the number of Delta cases rises, 1/3 of Israel’s elderly population has received a COVID-19 booster shot.

Over a third of Israel’s elderly population has received a COVID-19 booster shot, as the country races to provide more vaccine doses to combat the extremely contagious Delta form.

Over 420,000 Israelis over the age of 60 have gotten a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. According to the Associated Press, that figure is likely to approach half a million by the end of the day, according to government statistics.

Last weekend, Israel began administering COVID-19 booster doses to its elderly population, following the release of fresh data revealing a reduction in vaccination protection with time. Previously, the country had offered a third dosage of the vaccine to selected people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients.

The latest rollout comes as the delta variation continues to cause an increase in hospitalizations and daily case counts. Israel began registering more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day last week, with 250 victims in critical condition. According to Agence France-Presse, this is the worst outbreak since April.

On Saturday, 4,211 new cases and 19 new deaths were reported across the country. In response to the latest outbreak, the government recently reintroduced the indoor mask rule and is now considering additional restrictions.

During its initial public effort, Israel quickly established itself as a world leader in vaccination against the virus. By Sunday, about 60% of the country’s 9.3 million inhabitants had been fully vaccinated, with more people who are eligible rushing to get a third dosage.

While most vaccine makers and researchers agree that booster shots will be required to provide additional protection against the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for a moratorium on the use of third doses until the end of September to address global vaccine distribution inequalities.

In reaction to the moratorium, Bennett claimed on Thursday that by distributing the booster shots, Israel was doing a “great service” to the rest of the world.

In a Facebook broadcast, he stated, “Israel is forging through with something that greatly contributes to global understanding.” “Without us, the world would have no way of knowing the exact efficacy levels of booster doses, the dates, or how much they affect illnesses. This is a condensed version of the information.