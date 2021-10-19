As the number of deaths rises, Moscow issues further virus restrictions.

On Tuesday, Moscow’s mayor issued the city’s first coronavirus restrictions since the summer, as Russia set a new record with 1,015 daily COVID deaths.

On a national basis, the government is considering taking people off work for a week in order to restrict social contact and thereby minimize infection rates.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to decide whether of the government’s proposed steps to combat the virus’s spread across the country should be enacted.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, on the other hand, ordered unvaccinated over-60s in the city to work from home on Tuesday and extended necessary vaccinations for service employees. These limits will go into effect on Monday and will endure through the end of February.

Sobyanin also advised firms to shift 30% of their workforce to work from home.

In a statement, Sobyanin added, “The number of persons hospitalized with the severe form of the sickness is expanding every day.”

He noted that the number of patients in critical condition has “doubled” since the end of the summer.

The restrictions were announced after Russia recorded a new 24-hour high of 1,015 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, increasing the country’s official total to 225,325 coronavirus deaths, the highest in Europe.

However, according to numbers released by Rosstat in October, the coronavirus claimed the lives of almost 400,000 people in the country.

Only 35% of Russians are vaccinated, and officials are fighting anti-vaccination attitudes. Despite Putin’s appeals, independent polls reveal that more than half of Russians do not intend to get a shot.

Authorities believed that older Muscovites would vaccinate themselves after returning from the countryside at the end of the summer, according to Sobyanin.

“Unfortunately, this did not occur,” he said in his statement.

Although numerous localities have reintroduced QR codes for access to public spaces, the spike in instances has happened without any severe limitations in place to curb Covid-19’s spread.

Officials in Russia have been accused of downplaying the pandemic’s severity.

To combat the spread of the virus, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova recommended for the implementation of a non-working week beginning October 30.

She proposed that the hardest-hit areas begin implementing such a plan on Saturday.

Golikova told Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, “The remedies we propose are really challenging.”

“However, we request that you endorse these initiatives and make an appeal to the president.”

During a meeting on Wednesday, Golikova will present her plan to Putin for approval.

