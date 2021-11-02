As the number of cases rises, the Dutch reintroduce Covid curbs: PM.

To prevent a spike in cases, the Netherlands is reintroducing coronavirus measures, including a requirement for face masks in numerous public places, according to Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

He said that the government was implementing a 1.5-metre (five-foot) social distance requirement, as well as expanding so-called Covid passes to museums and restaurant patios.

People are also encouraged to work from home for at least half of the week and avoid traveling during rush hour.

The move, which makes the Netherlands one of the first countries in Western Europe to reintroduce restrictions, comes less than two months after the country dramatically loosened anti-Covid regulations.

“It will come as no surprise that we have a painful message for you tonight. Infections and hospitalizations are on the rise “At a press conference, Rutte stated.

As the measures were revealed, police responded to a minor protest outside the justice and security ministry, according to local media.

Early in the pandemic, the Netherlands had some of Europe’s most lax regulations, but during a terrible second wave last year, the country’s first curfew since World War II was imposed.

In September, the government lifted social barriers by introducing coronavirus passports for restaurants, pubs, and festivals that demonstrate proof of vaccination, recovery from the virus, or a negative test.

Face masks will be required again in stores and by professions such as hairdressers and massage parlors, according to Rutte. They were still required for public transportation, but not in stations or on platforms.

However, sex workers in the Netherlands, where prostitution is allowed, would be exempt from the mask rule.

In the meantime, the government said that booster doses of coronavirus vaccines for people over 60 would begin soon to combat diminishing immunity.

Over the past week, the Netherlands recorded an average of 7,711 positive Covid tests each day, up 39% over the previous week, according to the public health body.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 18,441 people in this 17-million-strong country. Nearly 84 percent of the adult population has been immunized, and health minister Hugo de Jonge said “now is the moment” for those who have not been vaccinated.