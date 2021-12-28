As the number of cases of Covid in the United States rises, the country’s asymptomatic isolation period is cut in half.

As infections reached unprecedented highs in many US states and Europe, causing havoc on global air travel, the US shortened the isolation duration for asymptomatic Covid cases on Monday in an effort to mitigate mass Omicron-induced disruption.

Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed throughout the world since Friday, during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with numerous airlines blaming staffing shortages on an increase in instances of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

According to travel tracker FlightAware, over 3,000 flights were canceled on Monday and 1,100 more on Tuesday as a result of the storm.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decreased isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 infections from 10 to five days on Monday, allowing more people to return to work sooner and reducing the risk of mass labor shortages.

The recommendations also recommend that the five-day isolation period be “followed by five days of wearing a mask while around people,” which are non-binding but closely followed by US corporations and policymakers.

Cases in the United States are on course to hit new highs in January, propelled by significant areas of unvaccinated residents and a lack of quick and easy testing.

President Joe Biden stated Monday that while certain US hospitals may be “overburdened,” the country is generally well prepared to handle the current influx and that Americans need not “panic.”

Biden highlighted that the rapid spread of Omicron would not have the same impact as the first breakout of Covid-19 or the Delta variant surge this year in a video discussion with state governors and top health experts.

“Omicron is a cause for concern, but it shouldn’t cause panic,” he said.

The United States is approaching the daily high of 250,000 cases set in January last year in the world’s most hit country, which has lost over 816,000 people to the virus.

Governments around the world are scrambling to increase vaccination rates, citing the fact that the unvaccinated account for the vast majority of hospitalizations and fatalities.

As some countries reintroduced unpopular curfews, France held off on imposing a mandatory stay-at-home order.

After countrywide infections reached record-high levels, ministers called on employers to allow employees to work from home three days a week if possible, following the lead of Denmark and Iceland, which also reported record daily cases.

In a similar vein to the United States, French Prime Minister Jean Castex stated that the government would announce a cut in before the end of the week. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.