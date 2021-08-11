As the Northern Blitz continues, the Taliban are all smiles in captured Afghan cities.

Residents of Kunduz fled the northern Afghan city in dread last week, but their Taliban prisoners were all grins.

One bearded fighter on patrol in the city, outfitted in camouflage and carrying a rifle slung over his shoulder, grinned from ear to ear as he extended a cordial handshake to an arm extending from a car window.

The hardline Islamist group’s rank-and-file have swarmed the streets of Kunduz and other provincial capitals after capturing them in a fast advance during the weekend, boosted by a foreign army pullout that is set to end later this month.

In a lightning offensive that has seen largely northern population centers collapse like dominoes, the militants have taken control of nine cities in the previous week, some without fighting.

A local politician told AFP that Kunduz’s last line of defense looked to crumble Wednesday when hundreds of Afghan soldiers who retreated to a nearby airport surrendered.

On the backs of motorbikes or humvees acquired from the overrun Afghan forces, victorious fighters in militant dress now patrol the city, while others pose for photos with captured weaponry.

They were also greeted warmly in Pul-e-Khumri, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south, when young men crowded their Taliban occupiers for pictures barely hours after security troops were overpowered and the city surrendered to the rebels.

There were few apparent traces of the severe fighting that had taken place as citizens went about their daily lives under the watchful eyes of their motorbike-riding masters, with police cars also bearing the Taliban’s iconic white flag, which now also hovers over the city square.

Those who have fled the frontlines, however, have shared terrible stories about the extreme Islamist group’s atrocities, including reprisals against former government employees, summary murders, beheadings, and the kidnapping of girls for forced marriages.

“We came across bodies near the prison… Friba, 36, a widow who fled Kunduz with her six children as the Taliban took over, said there were dogs next to them.

She, like many others who talked to AFP, asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Abdulmanan, a Kunduz evacuee, told AFP that the Taliban beheaded his son.

He claimed, “They took him… as if he were a sheep and hacked off his head with a knife and threw it away.”

The AFP had no method of independently verifying these accusations, and the Taliban denies carrying out any atrocities in the areas under their control.

The markets of Kunduz were left charred and burned out. Brief News from Washington Newsday.