As the Northern Blitz continues, the Taliban are all smiles in a captured Afghan city.

Residents of Kunduz fled the northern Afghan city in dread last week, but their Taliban prisoners were all grins.

One bearded fighter on patrol in the city, outfitted in camouflage and carrying a rifle slung over his shoulder, grinned from ear to ear as he extended a cordial handshake to an arm extending from a car window.

The hardline Islamist group’s rank-and-file have swarmed the streets of Kunduz after capturing it in a quick march on Sunday, buoyed by a foreign army pullout that is set to end later this month.

It is one of nine province capitals that have fallen to militants in the last week, some without a fight, in a lightning attack that has largely targeted northern population centers.

On the backs of motorbikes or humvees stolen from the overrun Afghan soldiers, militants now patrol the city, while others pose for photos with captured weaponry.

Retaliation against former government employees, summary murders, beheadings, and kidnappings of girls for forced marriages are just a few of the horrors that people who have fled the city since the takeover have described.

“We came across bodies near the prison… Friba, 36, a widow who fled Kunduz with her six children as the Taliban took over, said there were dogs next to them.

She, like many others who talked to AFP, asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Abdulmanan, a Kunduz evacuee, told AFP that the Taliban beheaded his son.

He claimed, “They took him… as if he were a sheep and hacked off his head with a knife and threw it away.”

The AFP had no method of independently verifying these accusations, and the Taliban denies carrying out any atrocities in the areas under their control.

The combat between Afghan forces and the Taliban left shops in Kunduz’s bazaar charred and burned out.

The Taliban gained reputation for a severe interpretation of Islamic law that punished even minor offenses with public floggings and executions during their first tenure in office, which lasted from 1996 until their overthrow by US-led forces shortly after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

In two brief offensives in 2015 and 2016, the Taliban took Kunduz, the capital of the same-named province, but Afghan forces heavily backed by US weaponry drove them out.

The first one lasted two weeks, while the second lasted only one day.

Despite the recent Taliban occupation and the alleged resurgence of horrors, life appeared to be returning to normal.