As the noose tightens around Kabul, Taliban advances astound ex-generals.

Former commanders of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) have decried the Taliban’s quick advance across Afghanistan, with its fighters seizing major cities and shutting Kabul off from the rest of the country.

Taliban fighters reportedly conquered four additional provincial capitals on Friday: Qalat in Zabul, Tarin Kot in Uruzgan, Pul-i-Alam in Logar, and Firozkoh in Ghor provinces.

According to the Statista infographic below, the Taliban have taken control of 16 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces and 18 of its provincial capitals in the last eight days.

The Afghan National Army (ANA) looks powerless to halt the march, with films purporting to show Afghan forces in US-made vehicles retreating from major cities such as Herat and Kandahar. The ANA’s firepower and numerical advantage are meaningless.

The Taliban offensive’s rapidity has astounded observers. According to the Washington Post, US intelligence has warned the White House that Kabul might fall within 90 days of the country’s full exit on August 31.

“American officials admitted that they vastly overestimated the ability of Afghan national forces to stave off the Taliban for at least a year or so,” the New York Times reported on Friday.

“The rout of the Afghan government and military is on,” Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and editor of the Long War Journal, posted on Twitter on Friday.

“Now that Logar is under Taliban hands, the Taliban are on the verge of capturing Kabul. The siege is about to begin.”

Former ISAF commanders, meanwhile, have expressed their displeasure.

“I indicated in the outset that I believed we would come to regret this decision,” retired Gen. David Petraeus, the former US commander in Afghanistan, said of the impending American withdrawal. I didn’t think we’d regret it as much as I believe we will now because the situation is so dire.”

Egon Ramms, a retired four-star German general who served as the head of the Allied Joint Force in Afghanistan from 2007 to 2010, told Deutsche Welle that the rapid deterioration of the situation startled him.

“The Taliban are going forward at a breakneck pace that astounds me,” Ramms remarked. According to the retired general, the US departure plan was successful. This is a condensed version of the information.