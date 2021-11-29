As the new Covid strain spreads over the world, G7 Ministers meet.

Experts are racing to comprehend what the new Omicron Covid-19 strain means for the struggle to end the epidemic, and G7 health ministers were to convene an emergency conference Monday on the strain, which is sweeping the world and causing border closures.

The G7 chair, Britain, convened the meeting after finding cases of the substantially modified new strain in an increasing number of countries.

Omicron, which was initially found in southern Africa, poses a new challenge to worldwide pandemic efforts. Several countries have already reinstated limitations that many thought were no longer in place.

“We are aware that we are now in a race against time,” said Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s president. She noted that vaccine makers needed two to three weeks “to acquire a complete view of the quality of the alterations.”

Travel restrictions have already been imposed on southern Africa by a number of countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Netherlands.

Angola has become the first country in southern Africa to halt all flights from its neighbors Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa called on countries to lift travel bans “before any additional damage to our economies” on Sunday.

Malawi’s President, Lazarus Chakwera, blamed Western countries for closing their borders on “Afrophobia.”

In an effort to restrict the new Covid strain, the chief of the World Health Organization in Africa also urged countries to follow science rather than implement flight bans.

“With the Omicron type now found in numerous parts of the world, imposing travel prohibitions that specifically target Africa undermines global unity,” said WHO regional director Matshidiso Moeti.

At least 13 cases of Omicron were found among 61 confined travellers who tested positive for coronavirus after arriving from South Africa, according to Dutch health officials.

After fleeing a hotel where the passengers were being quarantined, border officials apprehended a couple aboard a plane at Schiphol Airport on Sunday.

Despite the new threat, tens of thousands of people gathered in Austria to oppose the government’s decision to make vaccination mandatory, making Austria the first EU country to do so.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg called it a “small hiccup” as comparison to the alternative for a country with one of Western Europe’s lowest vaccination rates.

Many European countries, like Germany and France, have already reintroduced limits to combat illness outbreaks, and Swiss voters overwhelmingly supported a new Covid pass law. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.