As the Navy enters contested waters, China’s media claims that the United Kingdom is still in “colonial days.”

As the British Royal Navy’s flagship vessel formally entered the South China Sea this week, China’s hawkish Communist Party tabloid, the Global Times, issued pre-emptive warnings to the British Royal Navy.

The tabloid accused Britain of attempting to “revive its past glory” in separate op-eds published on Sunday and Monday, and warned the UK against sailing warships into “Chinese territory.”

The HMS Queen Elizabeth is sailing to the Indo-Pacific for the first time, escorted by a half-dozen warships and a nuclear submarine. The long deployment is considered as an indication of the UK’s “tilt” and commitment to regional collective security as part of the country’s “Global Britain” foreign policy shift.

According to comments from the British High Commission and Singapore’s Defense Ministry, the Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group sailed through the Singapore Strait on Monday and participated in an eight-ship maritime exercise with the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

The HMS Kent and RFA Tidespring of the Royal Navy, as well as the USS The Sullivans and HNLMS Evertsen of the US Navy and Royal Netherlands Navy, respectively, joined the Royal Navy flagship.

According to the bulletins, Singaporean warships included RSS Intrepid, RSS Unity, and RSS Resolution.

It was the carrier group’s first joint drill with the RSN before the British fleet heads deeper into the disputed South China Sea, with port stops in Japan planned for September.

