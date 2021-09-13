As the lockdown rules are relaxed, vaccinated Sydney residents have a picnic.

For the first time in months, virus lockdown rules were lifted for fully vaccinated persons in Sydney on Monday, allowing small groups to congregate for picnics.

Families and friends reconnected in parks and on beaches 11 weeks after an epidemic of the Delta strain brought Australia’s largest city to a halt.

The limitations remain severe, with only five fully vaccinated people allowed to congregate outside for up to an hour, while virus hotspots are subject to even stricter regulations.

A five-kilometer (three-mile) speed limit remains in effect throughout Sydney.

Despite the little relaxation of limitations, Lisa Doyle, a caretaker, praised the adjustment, saying it would make lockdown “a lot easier.”

“I think the relaxation of the limitations today offers me more peace of mind that we can go out and get together,” she told AFP.

Stay-at-home orders will be revoked for those who have been fully vaccinated in Sydney and the surrounding New South Wales state when the double-dose vaccination rate reaches 70%, which is expected in October based on current trends.

Semi-retired Damien Carr said the rule change was “wonderful,” but that he, like many others, was looking forward to the day when more rules were abolished.

“I can catch up and hang out with more friends, but I really want to see both of my kids. I haven’t seen my kid in over two months, despite the fact that she lives only 10 kilometers away.

“I think the hardest part of the lockdown for me, and I believe for a lot of people, is not being able to see your family.” It’s difficult whether they’re 20 kilometers or 2,000 kilometers away.”

Residents in Sydney are cautiously optimistic that the regulation revisions may mark the end of 18 months of on-off restrictions.

“The majority of people I know like to go to restaurants, party, and have birthdays,” Carr told AFP.

“I believe it will be a great party, but I don’t believe we are out of the woods yet.”