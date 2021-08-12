As the Lockdown Lifts, the UK Economy Rebounds in the Second Quarter.

The economy of the United Kingdom grew by 4.8 percent in the second quarter as the government began to loosen financial restrictions, according to official figures released on Thursday.

Consumer spending fueled the strong recovery, while the government continued to give enormous financial support, such as paying the majority of private sector wages.

However, the recovery will be hampered by the expiration of a job-protection program in September and the persistence of global supply-chain bottlenecks.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement that GDP fell 1.6 percent in the first three months of the year.

In a separate statement, finance minister Rishi Sunak stated, “Today’s numbers reflect that our economy is on the mend and exhibiting significant signs of recovery.”

However, total UK output is still 4.4 percent lower than it was before the coronavirus epidemic, or in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported the UK economy grew by 1.0 percent in June, before England eased practically all shutdown restrictions in July.

As countries emerge from lockdowns following vaccination rollouts, markets are paying close attention to both growth and inflation data.

Strong price increases, according to analysts, could lead central banks to raise interest rates sooner than projected, slowing the recovery.

However, the pressure lessened on Wednesday after official data revealed that US inflation had moderated marginally.

Analysts warn that the prognosis could be rocky, given that the government will discontinue its vacation scheme next month, which has kept millions of Britons employed during the pandemic.

While the Bank of England maintained its projection for the UK economy to grow by 7.5 percent this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels, it had predicted a 5.0 percent increase in the second quarter.

Following Thursday’s optimistic report, Britain’s leading business advocacy group, the CBI, cautioned of a rough path ahead.

“Growth rebounded in the second quarter as activity limitations were gradually relaxed, highlighting that combating the epidemic goes hand-in-hand with boosting economic growth,” said Alpesh Paleja, a CBI economist.

“However, new difficulties to the recovery are surfacing. Several supply obstacles, including a shortage of raw materials and semiconductors, ongoing global supply chain disruption, and workforce shortages, have likely slowed growth this summer.”

Britain’s recovery coincides with the country’s rapid vaccination campaign, which has seen nearly 89 percent of adults receive at least one shot and nearly two-thirds have been fully vaccinated.

The UK government said on Wednesday that coronavirus vaccinations will be available to all 16 and 17-year-olds in the country, but not to younger, healthy teenagers, as is the case in many other countries. Brief News from Washington Newsday.