As the lockdown in Sydney fails, the number of cases of the Coronavirus increases.

A lockdown in Australia’s largest city, Sydney, failed to stop a quickly developing cluster of infections, resulting in another rise in new coronavirus cases.

Despite a citywide lockdown in place for the third week, health officials reported 112 cases in Sydney in the last 24 hours, a new high for this wave of diseases.

The infection has now spread to neighborhoods around the five-million-strong metropolis.

Gladys Berejiklian, the state premier of New South Wales, said many of the recent infections were spread among family members and close friends who met despite a prohibition on seeing anybody outside your home.

Residents of Sydney are currently prohibited from leaving their homes save for food shopping, medical care, or regular exercise.

“If you put yourself in jeopardy, you put your entire family in jeopardy – and that includes extended relatives, close friends, and associates,” Berejiklian cautioned.

A woman in her 90s died on Saturday after testing positive with Covid-19, the first death in Australia this year from a locally acquired virus.

Sydney’s lockdown is set to end on Friday, but authorities believe that meeting the deadline is now “extremely doubtful.”

Local travel regulations have effectively sealed the city off from the rest of the country.

Since the newest outbreak began in mid-June, New South Wales has registered a total of 678 new infections.

While this is modest in comparison to most other cities across the world, Australia has maintained a zero-tolerance policy to community transmission throughout the pandemic.

Authorities have been quick to establish restrictions in order to prevent clusters from forming, and the country’s borders have remained mostly closed. Only approximately 10% of Australians have received all of their vaccinations.