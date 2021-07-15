As the latest Covid Wave hits Myanmar, people are desperately looking for oxygen.

Residents in Myanmar’s largest city are disobeying a military curfew in a desperate search for oxygen to keep their loved ones alive as a new coronavirus outbreak sweeps the country.

The increase in cases is the latest setback for Myanmar, which is already reeling from a February coup and a deadly crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 900 people and destroyed the country’s economy.

As the sun dawned on Wednesday, hundreds of people lined up across Yangon in the hopes of getting blue oxygen cylinders to send home to family members who had been infected with the illness.

Some people had brought seats and were anticipating a long wait.

It was too late for others.

“My sister had Covid-19 for three days,” Than Zaw Win told AFP as he exited one of the city’s 7 million-strong waits.

“She got dizzy the first day due to low (blood) pressure… … she was in a lot of pain yesterday since she couldn’t breathe properly.”

“However, as I was waiting in line to get oxygen this morning, my niece called to tell me that my sister had passed away.”

On Wednesday, authorities recorded over 7,000 new cases, compared to less than 50 each day in early May.

Millions of people in Yangon and Mandalay, Myanmar’s second city, have been told to stay at home, but the death toll continues to increase, and volunteer teams are stepping in to retrieve victims’ bodies from their neighborhoods.

A sailor, Ye Kyaw Moe, said he slipped out at 3 a.m., half an hour before a military-imposed curfew was lifted, to grab a spot in the oxygen line.

However, when he got to a Yangon refill center, there were already 14 people in line before of him.

He told AFP, “I haven’t slept for the entire night.”

“Because we are still under martial law, I had to be careful to avoid the soldiers.”

The State Administration Council, as the junta refers to itself, claims that there is no need to be concerned.

The headline of Myanmar’s state-run Global New Light on Tuesday read, “Actually, we have adequate Oxygen.”

It quoted junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as saying, “The people do not need to worry about it so much and should not spread the rumour.”

Than Zaw Win, on the other hand, was not convinced.

“She didn’t have any other illnesses… If we had enough oxygen, my sister would not have died,” he claimed.

Last year, swaths of Myanmar were placed under partial martial law, although enforcement was typically lax in the impoverished country. Brief News from Washington Newsday.