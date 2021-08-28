As the last UK evacuation flights leave Kabul, hostages fear for those left behind.

Officials have warned that the United Kingdom could face one of the biggest hostage crises in history if it is confirmed that it would not be able to safely evacuate all eligible citizens from Afghanistan.

Civilian evacuation will end on Saturday, August 28, according to General Sir Nick Carter, the chief of the British military forces, ahead of an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all soldiers from Kabul by August 31.

Britain’s defense secretary, Ben Wallace, admitted on Friday that between 800 and 1,100 Afghans and 100 to 150 Britons may not be able to be evacuated in time.

Afghan interpreters who have supported the soldiers and their families are among those who will not be securely evacuated out of Kabul airport in time.

Sir Nick told the BBC’s Radio 4 Programme that it is “heartbreaking” that the UK evacuation operation is coming to an end without everyone who is eligible being safely evacuated.

“In the circumstances, it’s gone as well as it could… However, we haven’t been able to bring everyone out, which has been devastating, and some difficult decisions have had to be made on the ground.

“We are constantly receiving worrying messages and SMS from our Afghan pals. As a result, we’re all going through it in the most agonizing way possible.”

According to Sir Nick, the number of Afghans who are entitled to come to the UK would likely be in the “hundreds.”

The impact from the Taliban retaking Kabul after a 20-year war, according to Tom Tugendhat, Conservative MP and leader of the UK parliament’s foreign affairs committee, might result in the biggest hostage crisis the UK has ever seen, according to Sky News.

“At the start of the procedure, over 3000 entitled people were claimed to be in Afghanistan. I’m not sure how many there are right now, but we’ll inquire,” Tugendhat added.

“We’ll be looking to see what that means in terms of getting British citizens out, getting entitled people out, and protecting those individuals who are, quite rightfully, in dread of their lives right now.”

As the Taliban retake control of the country, Tugendhat said the scenario in Kabul is “what defeat looks like.”

“You don’t if you lose. This is a condensed version of the information.