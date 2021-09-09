As the labor market improves, jobless claims in the United States continue to decline.

According to official data released Thursday, fewer Americans filed new jobless claims last week than at any time since the pandemic began, the latest sign of progress in the job market following last year’s enormous layoffs.

The Labor Department said that first-time unemployment claims declined 35,000 to 310,000 last week, seasonally adjusted, reaching a new pandemic low for the second week in a row and bringing them closer to the level before Covid-19 broke out.

In the last week of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program’s existence, another 96,168 applications were filed countrywide, not seasonally adjusted.

Hurricane Ida’s interruptions in several US states may have prevented individuals from claiming for benefits, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson, who expects claims to grow next week.

“Despite the Delta wave, the underlying trend is still declining, with firms preferring to reduce hiring rather than lay off employees, presumably because they think it will be tough to re-hire them later when demand increases, given the tight labor market,” he stated in an analysis.

Despite the increase in new filings, 11.9 million people were receiving aid as of August 21, including five million people receiving PUA benefits who will lose them when the program terminates.

A further 3.8 million people were enrolled in the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which concluded this week as well.

Analysts expect first claims to decrease back to 256,000, the amount the week before the virus’s abrupt emergence, after jumping into the millions when Covid-19 limitations triggered major layoffs in March 2020.