As the holidays approach, stocks tend to drift higher.

According to dealers, European and US stock indexes firmed in low-volume pre-holiday trade on Wednesday as investors considered the Omicron coronavirus forecast.

Investors analyzed the effects from the fast-spreading Omicron variant — and global attempts to curb it — ahead of the Christmas and New Year break, as most indices extended gains after their recent sell-off.

The British pound strengthened as traders analyzed official statistics showing a slower-than-expected economic recovery and anticipated a Covid-driven decrease in the fourth quarter.

The dollar was mixed against the euro and the yen after the US third-quarter economic growth was revised higher to 2.3 percent from 2.1 percent in an update.

The natural gas market fell from Tuesday’s record-breaking performance, but oil prices continued to rise.

“Investors are prepared to hibernate for the holidays, and we’ll want to know a lot more about Omicron’s trajectory — and the probability of further limits to contain it, as well as how long those constraints will be in place,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“For the time being, the markets have just about managed to hold on to the concept that Omicron’s impact will be transitory, to use central bankers’ favorite term of 2021.”

“If that changes, we could see a sharper sell-off in global stocks as growth estimates for 2022 are quickly revised.”

Global markets had recovered from a brutal Omicron-fueled sell-off on Tuesday, but natural gas prices had soared to new highs due to winter demand and supply concerns, fueling inflation fears.

Nonetheless, fears about the new Covid type and government steps to prevent it have slowed the year-and-a-half-long surge across markets, which comes as central banks begin to withdraw stimulus and tighten monetary policy to confront growing inflation.

“Trading volumes will continue to decline as we approach the holiday weekend, but risk appetite will struggle to generate a strong stock market rebound as the Omicron variant remains a huge worry for many healthcare systems,” said Oanda analyst Edward Moya.

When most traders are away during the holidays, those wanting to buy shares push up prices, causing the stock market to experience a so-called Santa rally. However, the Omicron variety has reduced people’s willingness to invest in equities.

Traders are also keeping a watch on developments in Washington, where Joe Biden expressed optimism that he may gain Democratic Senator Joe Manchin's crucial vote, casting doubt on the president's economic strategy.