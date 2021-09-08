As the historic Bataclan trial begins, the Paris attacker appears in court.

On Wednesday, the last surviving assailant in the November 2015 Paris attacks appeared in court for the first day of a historic trial over the night of terror that shocked France.

Three jihadist teams carried out suicide bombings and gun attacks on pubs, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall, and the national stadium, killing 130 people and injuring 350 others. The attacks were organized in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State organization.

The most important trial in modern French history is scheduled to last nine months.

Only one of the ten attackers was able to escape.

Salah Abdeslam, a dual French-Moroccan national, was apprehended in Brussels after abandoning his suicide vest and escaping the violence in France’s capital.

The 31-year-old gave evasive or provocative replies to simple questions at the outset of the hearing, proclaiming his Islamic faith when asked to identify himself, after remaining mute for years during questioning by investigators.

When asked what he did for a living, he replied that he was a “warrior for the Islamic State,” wearing a black T-shirt and sporting a long, black beard and swept-back hair.

The one-time petty criminal cried passionately that the accused had been “handled like dogs” during a stoppage in the proceedings because a co-defendant fell ill, but the presiding judge cut him off.

A total of 14 suspects will stand trial in person, while six more will be judged in their absence, with the majority of them facing life sentences.

The trial will go until May 2022, with 145 days of scheduled hearings involving over 330 lawyers, 300 victims, and testimony from French President Francois Hollande, who was in office at the time of the attacks, in November.

Some witnesses and victims’ families have been waiting for the commencement of the proceedings for a long time, hoping for clarity and closure, while others see it as an unpleasant revisiting of old wounds.

The Bataclan incident, in which 90 people, largely in their twenties and thirties, were slaughtered while watching a rock concert, was the most heinous of a series of different atrocities claimed by Islamic State over the period of several years.

Cristina Garrido, whose 29-year-old son Juan Alberto perished in the Bataclan, told AFP on Wednesday, “I have to be here for his memory.”

She expressed her hope that Abdeslam would be sentenced to life in prison, but said, “I also know that the sentence the court imposes would not alleviate my agony.” I’m going to have to suffer and I’m going to have to suffer. Brief News from Washington Newsday.