As the global outcry grows, the IOC will meet with China’s Peng Shuai before the Olympics.

Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who has been out of the public spotlight for a month after accusing a former high-ranking government official of sexual assault, will meet with the International Olympic Committee on Thursday.

The IOC’s response comes amid mounting international pressure on Beijing and the Olympics organizer to provide proof of Peng’s safety ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital. In the last four weeks, she has only made one public appearance and has failed to issue a serious statement concerning her unexpected quiet.

Peng’s female tennis peers believe the government is seeking to bury her allegations against former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli in the country’s highest-profile #MeToo case to date.

“We, like many other people and organizations, are concerned about Peng Shuai’s well-being and safety,” stated the notice on the IOC’s website. “This is why an IOC team arranged another video conference with her just yesterday. We’ve offered her a wide range of help, will keep in touch with her on a regular basis, and have already scheduled a personal meeting for January.” This is a work in progress.