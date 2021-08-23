As the G7 meeting looms, Canada’s Trudeau leaves the door open to Taliban sanctions.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kept the possibility of penalties against the Taliban open, saying that the Islamist group in charge of Afghanistan is still a “terrorist entity.”

“Canada has long recognized and accepted that the Taliban are terrorists who harbor terrorists. That is why they have been designated as terrorists. So, certainly, sanctions can be discussed,” Trudeau told reporters.

The G7 group of affluent countries – Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States – will meet digitally on Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Trudeau said he was looking forward to meeting with his fellow G7 leaders “shortly” to discuss “what more we can do.”

The United Kingdom, which presently holds the rotating chair of the G7, has stated that the Taliban’s behavior will determine if existing sanctions are lifted.

Nearly 20 years after its first rule was overthrown in 2001 by the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, the Islamist group surged to power in mid-August.

Before US President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline for the ultimate withdrawal of all US soldiers, the US and its allies are racing to evacuate tens of thousands of people from the nation.

But, with the European Union and the United Kingdom claiming that getting everyone out by then would be impossible, Biden is under pressure to extend the deadline.

The United Kingdom said Monday that it will urge the US to prolong it, but the Taliban warned that any delay would have “consequences.”

Trudeau remained tight-lipped about his stance on postponing the deadline.

He stated that Canada’s priority is to “bring as many Afghans out to safety as possible.”

Senior Canadian government officials said Monday that the situation near Kabul’s airport, where thousands of scared Afghans fleeing Taliban rule have gathered for days in the hopes of making it on to an evacuation flight, remains “volatile and chaotic.”

For the first time since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital, Canada resumed flights to Kabul on Thursday.

On Sunday, the most recent of four flights from Kabul to Canada took off, carrying 436 Canadian citizens and Afghan nationals.

According to Canadian officials, about 900 Afghans have arrived in Canada under a new special immigration program. Canada recently announced that it will accept 20,000 Afghan refugees as part of the program.