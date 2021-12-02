As the French Conservatives choose their presidential candidates, Barnier is out.

On Thursday, France’s conservative party announced its candidates for the presidential nomination to face Emmanuel Macron in 2022, limiting the field to a hard-right MP and the mayor of Paris, but eliminating ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Valerie Pecresse, a moderate who represents the greater Paris region, and Eric Ciotti, who represents the southern city of Nice, won the first round of the Republican primary and will now compete in a second vote on Saturday.

Pecresse would be the Republican Party’s first female presidential candidate if she is elected on Saturday (LR). Ciotti, on the other hand, has far-right views that have mimicked those of Eric Zemmour, the controversial commentator who announced his candidacy on Tuesday.

The outcome contradicted poll forecasts and was a disappointment for Barnier, who is the oldest of the candidates at 70, and ex-health minister Xavier Bertrand, who were widely seen as the front-runners.

The primary outcome, according to analysts, is critical to the shape of the race, which polls show Macron is presently a clear favorite to win, despite the centrist former investment banker’s lack of confirmation of a re-election attempt.

Concerns about immigration and security are expected to dominate the April 2022 election, with Macron aiming to gain from his management of the pandemic, with vaccination rates higher and fewer restrictions than in some other European countries.

The Republicans, whose ancestry can be traced back to right-wing presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, have seen their membership rise to approximately 140,000 in recent weeks, with 81 percent voting in the first round of voting.

Ciotti received 25.6 percent and Pecresse 25.0 percent, followed by Barnier (23.9 percent), Bertrand (22.4 percent), and outsider Phillipe Juvin, a mayor and doctor who rose to prominence during the Covid epidemic, who received 22.4 percent (3.1 percent).

Bertrand, who, like Pecresse, left the Republicans in 2017 after accusing them of embracing far-right stereotypes, said he would vote for Pecresse on Twitter.

The outcome was a big personal blow for Barnier, who garnered admirers for his skillful management of the Brexit discussions but alienated some supporters during the campaign with his hardline stance, which included a call for an immigration moratorium.

The stakes are high for the Republicans, who were outflanked by seasoned far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a very controversial primary before of the 2017 presidential election.

