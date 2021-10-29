As the fishing dispute worsens, the UK summons a French envoy to discuss “threats.”

Hours after France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex proposed to initiate discussions to address the increasingly heated disagreement, Britain summoned the French ambassador to clarify “threats” made over post-Brexit fishing rights.

The two parties are at odds over licensing restrictions for EU boats that wish to operate in British and Channel Islands seas.

The rejection of French vessels by Britain and the self-governing islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which rely on London for defense and foreign affairs, has infuriated France.

Castex stated that he is “always open to negotiations,” but UK foreign secretary Liz Truss later tweeted that she had summoned the French envoy to explain “disproportionate threats made towards the UK and Channel Islands.”

France has threatened that if licenses are not granted, punitive measures will be implemented as soon as next week, including time-consuming product inspections and a ban on UK vessels landing seafood.

During checks on Wednesday, French police penalized two British scalloping boats, with one being detained at Le Havre.

“This isn’t a battle, but it is a struggle. The rights of French fishermen have been established, and we must now put this agreement into effect “Annick Girardin, the Minister of the Maritimes, stated.

According to French officials, more than 200 French fishermen are waiting for licenses to fish in waters between six and twelve miles from British beaches, particularly around Jersey.

Girardin refuted British assertions that 98 percent of EU vessel access applications were approved, claiming that the genuine figure was 90 percent.

“With the exception of one or two Belgians, all of the ones without licenses are French,” she added.

Jersey’s government said it was “very disappointed” by France’s threats and that it had made “progress” in negotiations with EU officials on Wednesday.

It claims that fewer vessels are being prohibited from entering its waters than in the past.

Clement Beaune, France’s Europe Minister, claimed his country has no choice but to adopt “the language of force” since “it is the only language this British government understands.”

If no progress is made, he said, a second round of reprisal might be launched, including increased electricity prices for Jersey and other Channel Islands that rely on French power.

Because the British fishing industry relies on French ports as a gateway to Europe, its main export market, London has promised “an proportionate and measured response” to the French restrictions.

The arrested British trawler’s owner claimed that the vessel was fishing legally in French waters and that the fine was “politically motivated.”

"This is the first time we've experienced this problem," Andrew Brown, a.