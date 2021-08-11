As the fires ‘slowly come under control,’ Greece counts the cost.

Hundreds of firemen were battling two enormous wildfires in Greece on Wednesday, one of which had been burning for nine days and had displaced hundreds of people and caused incalculable damage.

Greek fire crews were battling blazes on the island of Evia and in the rough terrain of the Peloponnese peninsula with the help of a large international force.

Hundreds have been displaced and face a tough winter, not only as a result of the floods, but also as a result of the loss of agricultural income and tourism revenue.

“I believe we can conclude that the fire fronts are gradually coming under control,” Yiannis Kontzias, mayor of the Evia town of Istiaia, told state television ERT.

“For the first time in days, we saw the light of the sun,” he said, alluding to the massive smoke clouds that had strangled inhabitants and impeded flights by water-bombing aircraft.

Despite the fact that the immediate threat has passed, Kontzias believes local companies may face extinction in the following months because to the Covid-19 outbreak, which has already wrecked the tourism season.

“We have lost August, which would have kept people here for the rest of the year.”

“(Local) tourism has collapsed, and the majority of (visitors) have left,” he said.

“The devastation is enormous, and the environmental calamity will have long-term economic consequences,” he warned.

Aidipsos, one of Greece’s largest spa towns, would ordinarily have tens of thousands of visitors in August, mostly from Greece and the Balkans, bringing in roughly 15 million euros ($17.5 million), according to local operators.

However, according to Theodoros Roumeliotis, president of the local hoteliers, August reservations have dropped by 90%.

Roumeliotis told AFP, “It’s a big loss.”

“Right now, hotels are required to reimburse one million euros in cancelled reservations,” he added, adding that some operators were unlikely to recover.

On Wednesday, the fire situation in Gortynia, a hilly Peloponnese region with dense forests and deep ravines, became more dangerous.

The deputy governor for the Arcadia area, Christos Lambropoulos, said the focus was on preventing the fire from spreading to the densely forested Mount Mainalo.

“At the moment, villages do not appear to be in danger… “However, situations vary hourly,” he told ERT.

Three people were killed in the recent fires, which occurred during Greece’s worst heatwave in decades.

Several firefighters have been injured, some of whom are in critical condition.

Many people here acknowledge that international assistance was crucial in averting a worsening calamity.

So far, 21 EU member states and other countries have contributed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.