As the fight for Yemen’s Marib erupts once more, 65 people have died.

According to a military spokesman, 65 militants were killed in battle as Yemen’s Huthi rebels renewed their offensive on Marib, the final government stronghold in the country’s oil-rich north.

Despite losing hundreds of militants in coalition air strikes, the Iran-backed rebels attacked pro-government positions south of the vital city, making gains.

It was the Huthis’ first major onslaught on Marib, which is crucial to their dominance of the province, since 111 fighters on both sides died in three days of fighting in June.

“In the last 48 hours, 22 pro-government (forces) have been killed and 50 others have been wounded, while 43 Huthi rebels have also been slain,” a government military officer told AFP.

Other military and medical sources corroborated the figures.

The renewed violence comes after bombings on Yemen’s main airfield, in the country’s south, killed at least 30 pro-government forces on Sunday, in the country’s worst event since December.

It also comes just days before Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg, the UN’s new special envoy for Yemen, begins his duties.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, has been at odds with the Huthis since the insurgents took control of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

In February, the Huthis intensified their assault on Marib, resulting in hundreds of deaths on both sides. The Huthis’ bargaining position in peace talks would be strengthened if they could control the oil-rich north.

While the UN and the US strive for an end to the conflict, the Huthis have sought the reopening of Sanaa airport, which has been closed since 2016 due to a Saudi siege.

The Huthis have increased drone and missile raids on Saudi targets, particularly oil facilities, in addition to the brutal offensive in Marib.

In the latest such drone strike on Tuesday, eight people were injured, along with a civilian jet and the gate to Abha airport in southwest Saudi Arabia.

Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy for Yemen at the time, told the Security Council in June that his three-year efforts to end the war had been “in vain.”

In what the UN considers the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and left 80 percent of Yemenis reliant on help.

Millions of people have been displaced as a result of the war, and many are on the verge of starvation.

Lawyers for conflict victims submitted a request to the International Criminal Court on Monday for an inquiry into alleged war crimes and genocide.