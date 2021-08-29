As the fifth day of the triathlon thriller in Tokyo begins, Afghan paralympians arrive.

As Day 5 of Games action began Sunday with an exciting conclusion to the women’s triathlon, Afghanistan’s competitors landed in Tokyo late Saturday and were prepared to compete in the Paralympics next week.

After winning the individual foil gold on Saturday, Italian fencing superstar Beatrice “Bebe” Vio will compete in the team event for a second medal.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli of Afghanistan were evacuated to France last weekend in a “huge global effort,” according to the International Paralympic Committee.

In a statement, the committee’s chief Andrew Parsons stated, “Zakia and Hossain have continued to express their utmost desire to join and compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.”

He said, “They are here in Tokyo to realize their aspirations, conveying a powerful message of optimism to countless others around the world.”

On September 2, Khudadadi will compete in the women’s taekwondo K44 -49kg event, while Rasouli will compete in the men’s 400m T47 the following day.

The para-triathletes got out to a fast start at Odaiba Marine Park on Sunday, with American Kendall Gretsch chasing down Australia’s Lauren Parker on the final straight to win the women’s PTWC race by the tiniest of margins.

Parker appeared to be on her way to victory until she was impeded by backmarkers on the final lap, allowing Gretsch to reel her in and win by less than the length of her wheelchair.

Gretsch remarked, “I couldn’t see her in front of me until the very final lap of the race.” “I couldn’t see her even halfway through that lap.

“I was like, ‘Hey!’ as soon as I spotted her. All you have to do now is take action. You must give everything you’ve got.’

“On the final stretch, all I could do was put my head down and hope for the best.”

Spain’s Eva Maria Moral Pedrero won bronze.

Parker, who won silver, commented, “I gave it everything I had.” “I lowered my head and went for it. I’m rather pleased with my efforts.”

Jetze Platz of the Netherlands won gold in the men’s race, beating off Florian Brungraber of Austria and Giovanni Achenza of Italy.

On “Super Sunday” at the Paralympics, there will be a total of 63 finals, with the wheelchair rugby gold medal match being one of the evening highlights and 20 finals taking place in the athletic stadium.

It promises high-octane action, pitting the USA’s power against Great Britain’s breakaway side. Brief News from Washington Newsday.