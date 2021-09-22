As the Evergrande default looms, top US investors are unfazed by China’s “Lehman moment.”

Evergrande, China’s second-largest property developer, is facing a severe setback in its bid to stay afloat as it approaches a Thursday deadline payment of $83 million due to interest on a March 2022 bond.

Even though Evergrande was able to settle some of its domestic debts with a Wednesday interest payment, the business still has a long way to go in its quest to pay off nearly $300 billion in debt.

So yet, China’s government has given no sign that it intends to bail out the sinking corporation. Not only has Beijing been silent, but top credit-rating agency S&P Global has added to the speculation, stating, “We do not expect the government to provide any direct support to Evergrande.”

Markets fell on Monday as Evergrande’s position worsened, prompting fear that a collapse of Evergrande could be China’s Lehman Brothers moment. The fall of America’s once-fourth-largest bank, Lehman Brothers, in 2008 contributed to the start of the Great Recession, which ravaged markets in the United States and around the world.

Evergrande’s collapse could resonate throughout the Chinese economy and harm a number of businesses and lenders, given its stakes in consumer products, electric vehicles, health-care services, and video production. Despite this, American investors do not believe that a collapse of Evergrande will have far-reaching economic consequences in the United States.

“Now, Evergrande is feared to be the catalyst for China’s ‘Lehman moment.’ In other words, many people are concerned that another global financial crisis is on the horizon,” Commonwealth Financial Network’s chief investment officer, Brad McMillan, said in a statement. “Does it make sense to be concerned?” No, not at this time. The fact is that there are major contrasts between the scenario then and now, as well as between the United States’ and China’s positions in global financial markets.”

While the situation may appear frightening at first, McMillan believes that investors in the United States need not be concerned because the Chinese government has powers that the American government did not have in 2008. While China has not taken any steps to support Evergrande, it has made efforts to assist individuals who have been affected. Beijing injected almost $18 billion into the market earlier this week. This is a condensed version of the information.