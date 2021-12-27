As the election squabble deepens, Somalia’s president claims that the prime minister has been suspended.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia stated Monday that Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble had been suspended, a day after the two men clashed over the country’s long-delayed elections.

“The president decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and revoke his powers since he has been linked to corruption,” the president’s office said in a statement, accusing the premier of meddling with a land grabbing inquiry.

The president, also known as Farmajo, and Roble have had a tense relationship for a long time, with the newest development generating new concerns about Somalia’s stability as it struggles to hold elections.

After Farmajo removed the prime minister’s mandate to organize the elections and called for the formation of a new committee to “fix” the inadequacies, Roble accused the president of obstructing the electoral process.

Farmajo did not want to hold “a credible election in this country,” according to Roble, who has not commented to Monday’s suspension declaration.

After Farmajo extended his tenure without holding new elections, pro-government and opposition fighters opened fire in the streets of Mogadishu in April.

The constitutional situation was finally resolved when Farmajo reversed the term extension and Roble arranged for a vote schedule.

However, in the months following, a heated rivalry between the two has postponed the election once more, straining ties with Western friends who had hoped for a peaceful conclusion to the process.

Farmajo and Roble only agreed to put the past behind them in October, when they released a joint statement calling for the sluggish election process to be sped up.

All states’ upper house elections are ended, while voting for the lower house began in early November.

According to analysts, the electoral standoff has drawn attention away from Somalia’s broader issues, namely the brutal Al-Shabaab insurgency.

Al-Qaeda and its supporters were forced out of Mogadishu a decade ago, but they still hold swaths of the countryside and carry out deadly attacks in the capital and elsewhere.