As the election squabble deepens, Somalia’s president claims that the prime minister has been suspended.

On Monday, Somalia’s long-running political crisis erupted when the president stated that Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble would be suspended, a move that was denounced as unconstitutional by Roble.

The news came a day after the two men sparred over the country’s tardy election preparations, with Roble accusing President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmajo, of undermining the elections.

Farmajo and Roble have had a tense relationship for a long time, but the latest development raises concerns about Somalia’s stability as it battles to hold elections and combat a jihadist insurgency.

Farmajo’s office announced on Monday that the president had “decided to dismiss Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and suspend his powers since he has been linked to corruption,” accusing him of interfering with a land-grabbing investigation.

Farmajo, on the other hand, was accused by Roble of seeking to “take over the office of Prime Minister by force (in a move that violated the country’s constitution and law).”

“The prime minister… is dedicated to not being intimidated by anyone in carrying out his national responsibilities in order to lead the country to elections that pave the way for peaceful power transfer,” Roble’s office said in a statement.

Despite a heavy military presence surrounding the prime minister’s office, Roble was able to get access the next day, a day after Farmajo resigned as election organizer and called for the formation of a new commission to “fix” the flaws.

In recent days, the two men have swapped allegations, with Roble accusing Farmajo of refusing to hold “a real election.”

After the premier dismissed the military minister and replaced him on Sunday, Farmajo accused Roble of attempting to sway a probe into a scam involving army-owned land.

According to Farmajo’s office, “the prime minister has pressured the minister of defence to redirect the investigations into the matter connected to the taken public land.”

International observers were disturbed by the conflict, prompting the US embassy in Mogadishu to call on Somalia’s leaders to “take immediate efforts to de-escalate tensions… desist from provocative gestures, and avoid violence.”

For months, Somalia’s elections have been plagued by delays.

After Farmajo extended his tenure without holding new elections, pro-government and opposition fighters opened fire in the streets of Mogadishu in April.

The constitutional situation was finally resolved when Farmajo reversed the term extension and Roble arranged for a vote schedule.

However, a fierce rivalry between the two jeopardized the election once more in the months that followed.

