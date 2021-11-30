As the election for the presidency approaches, pressure mounts on the French right.

The final debate among contenders wanting to smear President Emmanuel Macron, as well as a growing far-right danger in a presidential election just four months away, will be a watershed moment for France’s conservative party on Tuesday.

The official entry of far-right commentator Eric Zemmour into the ring, expected later Tuesday, raises the stakes even higher for the Republicans (LR), who have been bickering over the issue since last spring.

With Zemmour and experienced far-right leader Marine Le Pen both in the race, the Republicans will discover how appealing their conventional security and pro-business themes are to French voters.

The final of four debates between the five candidates for the presidency will take place on Tuesday at 2000 GMT on France 2 television, ahead of a two-round voting by party members this week and the announcement of a winner on Saturday.

All of the candidates have tried to downplay Zemmour’s spectacular surge and attempt to court rightwing voters, despite surveys showing him exceeding any Republican opponent — though still lagging Macron and Le Pen.

“It’s an issue of sincerity… I trust the French people,” Xavier Bertrand, the Republican nominee for a long time, said BFM television on Tuesday.

“The only way to unite the French is through justice, to bring everyone back together,” the former insurance executive said, accusing Zemmour of inflammatory diatribes on immigration and Islam that would only worsen societal differences.

Many in the Republican base, though, remember Bertrand, who served as president Nicolas Sarkozy’s labor and health minister before quitting the party following Macron’s election, accusing it of embracing radical far-right cliches.

That was also the case for Valerie Pecresse, who is running for president by emphasizing her “competence” in leading the greater Paris region, where she was re-elected with ease this year.

She stands out among the Republican contenders as a woman, including Michel Barnier, the European Union’s former Brexit negotiator, who is banking on party loyalty to win over activists.

However, Eric Ciotti, a law-and-order politician who has advocated for a French “Guantanamo” prison for Islamist terror suspects, appears to have benefited from the surge of Zemmour’s popularity.

Philippe Juvin, a doctor and mayor of a Paris neighborhood who rose to prominence during the Covid outbreak and pledged to place revitalized public services at the center of his campaign, is the outsider.

However, a recent spike in the party's membership to around 150,000 members adds to the uncertainty.